To Ms. Philleo’s 3rd Grade Students:
I miss you all so much every single day. I am grateful for every moment I was able to be with you. I know the rest of the year was taken from us quickly and that it’s sad but I want to remind you to look at the positives. That is my goal everyday! We still get to talk through phone calls, emails, and video chats. We get to hangout and bond more with our families. We get to explore the outdoors in different ways and take in all the greatness of nature. AND we get to continue learning. Before we left, each and every one of you were showing me growth as we continued through your third grade year and pushed towards fourth grade. Don’t give up at home! You’re doing wonderful things and we will see you next year!
Much love,
Ms. Philleo
