Dear Super 2nd Graders,
I miss you all so much! I want you to know that I'm thinking about you every day. I hope you've been able to get outside ad enjoy nature! Remember to show kindness and love to others. Think about how you can help someone or put a smile on their face. I'm sending so many hugs and high-fives your way!
Love,
Ms. Santana
