Hello, my wonderful class!
I am missing you all so much and wish I could see your smiling faces each morning and afternoon. I hope you are continuing to be wonderful learners and helpers around your house and community. Please continue to smile your bright smiles and laugh your sweet giggles, loudly. The world needs to hear your laugh and see your smile. I hope I will be able to see you all soon. I miss and love you all so much!
Love, Ms. Seal.
