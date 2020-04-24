To Ms. Shifflett’s 3rd Grade Students:

Oh how I have enjoyed being your teacher this year. You have taught me so many things that I will never forget. I think of all of the fun times we had, whether it was Friday morning dance parties or just how we made the best of every situation. I have cherished every moment together and the impacts that each of you have made on my heart. Just remember that you are bright, imaginative, and are capable of anything that you put your mind to. I hope that out of everything you’ve learned from me this year, you remember this: your kindness will change the world. You are truly the best third grade students, EVER!I miss you dearly and cannot wait to embrace each of you in a big bear hug. I love you all so much!

Love, Ms. Shifflett

Tags

Load comments