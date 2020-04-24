To my wonderful students,
First of all, I want to say that I miss all of you more than words can say! I can’t wait until we are all back at school together again. I hope you are staying happy and healthy at home and that you are still laughing and learning every day! Even though we won’t be able to make music together for a little while, I hope you are finding ways to bring the magic of music into your home. This is such a great time to sing and dance with your loved ones, because music can bring peace and happiness in even the most uncertain of times. So keep smiling, creating, and loving each other, and I’ll see you very soon!
All my love,
Ms. Smith
