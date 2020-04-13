Hey students,
First, I want to thank you for always helping me find my coffee. I would say, “does anyone know where my coffee is?” You would magically have it in my hand in seconds! Each of you know how important my everyday coffee is. We made so many special memories together this year. This is another memory we will all remember, together. We will get through this and I cannot wait to be reunited next school year. I am still here for you. A special note to the fifth grade, I witnessed how much you have grown since third grade. Next year you will be so awesome in sixth grade! Everyone remember to smile and show kindness. Always remember to find joy in something everyday.
Love,
Ms. Swingler
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.