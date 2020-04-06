Dear Kindergarten Friends!
I'm so sad we didn't get to finish out our school year, but I hope you know how much I missing you all every day! I set up your leprechaun traps on the last day we were together, and he left a note promising he'd wait until we are back at school. I'm so proud of how much you all learned and how smart you are! I'm remembering all the fun things we did, like our trip to the fire station, The Paramount, and the Pumpkin Patch.
Soon it will be time to pick strawberries and peaches. Send me pictures! And keep those snail mail letters coming! We didn't get to hatch our butterflies, so we'll do that virtually! Keep on reading, thinking, and playing with your families and we will see each other soon!
I love you all!
Love, Ms. Schwab
