To My Kindergarten Class:
I miss each one of you and will always remember your individual personalities. I can never begin to express how happy I am to have been able to be your teacher. Even though our time together seemed short we were able to pack so much learning, laughter and LOVE into everyday that we had together. Please take the skills you learned in Kindergarten and use them as a springboard to enhance your future path of learning. Remember the lessons that I taught you: were always to have a Sense of Humor and always LOVE Learning. Dream Big Little Dragons!
Love, Miss Jo Ann Woods
