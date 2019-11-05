ACC Media Day Basketball

Virginia coach Tony Bennett, left, answers a question as players Mamadi Diakite, center, and Braxton Key look on during the Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball media day in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

 Nell Redmond

Before the Cavaliers tip off the season on Wednesday night at Syracuse, be sure to read these stories on the Cavaliers.

* The Virginia men's basketball team won the national championship last season, but many of the players that led the way to that title have now moved on. It creates an interesting dynamic for this season's Cavaliers, who feel they have something to prove: http://bit.ly/2N7q4ch

* Not many first-year players make a major impact in Tony Bennett's system at Virginia, but freshman guard Casey Morsell is talented enough to buck that trend: http://bit.ly/2JYG66z

* Marquette transfer Sam Hauser will not be able to play this season for Virginia due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will be able help Cavaliers in practice: http://bit.ly/2JJejGK

* Who will start for Virginia? Who will contribute off the bench? Here is my rotation projection: http://bit.ly/2PGGRVt

* Five takeaways from the Cavaliers' Blue/White scrimmage: http://bit.ly/2M8DWT6

