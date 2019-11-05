Before the Cavaliers tip off the season on Wednesday night at Syracuse, be sure to read these stories on the Cavaliers.
* The Virginia men's basketball team won the national championship last season, but many of the players that led the way to that title have now moved on. It creates an interesting dynamic for this season's Cavaliers, who feel they have something to prove: http://bit.ly/2N7q4ch
* Not many first-year players make a major impact in Tony Bennett's system at Virginia, but freshman guard Casey Morsell is talented enough to buck that trend: http://bit.ly/2JYG66z
* Marquette transfer Sam Hauser will not be able to play this season for Virginia due to NCAA transfer rules, but he will be able help Cavaliers in practice: http://bit.ly/2JJejGK
* Who will start for Virginia? Who will contribute off the bench? Here is my rotation projection: http://bit.ly/2PGGRVt
* Five takeaways from the Cavaliers' Blue/White scrimmage: http://bit.ly/2M8DWT6
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.