Dear students,
I miss seeing your smiling faces each day and helping you to learn and grow. I want to reach through this letter and give you a hug and wish you well. Stay healthy! Read a good book and learn something new each and every day. Know that I am thinking of you and will see you when school starts back. Enjoy life and I love y'all!!!
Love,
Mrs. Urban
