My local hero is Jamie Ayers. He is a Paramedic/Firefighter for the City of Charlottesville. Jamie also volunteers in Amherst County in his off time with Monelison Volunteer Fire Department, where he holds the position of Captain for Station Three. He loves his job and his community and spends hours assisting his fellow fellow firefighters with maintenance of the volunteer stations. Jamie is a part- time Instructor for the local Community College Paramedic Program, and is an instructor with The Water Thieves, LLC.

He loves his job and his community. Jamie can be found helping neighbors in the time of need, once responding to a CPR call for his neighbor. He is a true hero. I am proud to call him my son.

