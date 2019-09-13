NBA
Livingston retires after 15 NBA seasons
OAKLAND, Calif. — Shaun Livingston’s career nearly ended 12 years ago far ahead of his schedule because of a gruesome knee injury. Now, he gets to retire on his own terms — and with three championships after playing a key role during the Golden State Warriors’ recent title runs.
The 34-year-old Livingston announced his retirement on social media Friday following 15 NBA seasons, an anticipated move for the veteran guard. He reached the NBA Finals in each of his five seasons with Golden State, his ninth NBA team. Livingston, who signed a $24 million, three-year contract in 2017 but was waived by the Warriors in July to cut salary costs, has discussed working in the front office with the team.
“After 15 years in the NBA, I’m excited, sad, fortunate and grateful all in one breath. Hard to put into a caption all of the emotions it takes to try and accomplish your dreams,” Livingston shared in a post on his Instagram and Twitter accounts. “I wasn’t supposed to be here. Anybody that has beat the odds understands the mental and emotional strain it takes to inspire yourself on an uphill war, let alone inspire others.”
GOLF
Chappell shoots 59 at The Greenbrier
WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Last fall, Kevin Chappell was at home recuperating from back surgery. On Friday in his first PGA Tour event since surgery, he had the 11th sub-60 round in tour history.
Chappell shot an 11-under 59 in the second round of A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier. He missed a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 ninth to fall a stroke short of Jim Furyk’s tour record.
“I was trying to keep the mindset, keep the foot on the gas and attack,” Chappell said. “All in all, couldn’t be happier with where I’m at.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.