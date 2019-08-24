AUTO RACING
Bell restarts fast, wins Xfinity race
ELKHART LAKE, Wis. — Christopher Bell knows he must master the art of road course racing to make the jump to the next level of NASCAR, even if it might never be his favorite kind of track. Bell took a big step in that direction on Saturday, surging ahead on a late restart to win the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Road America — the first of his career on a road course.
Austin Cindric finished second at the 4.048-mile road course in central Wisconsin, followed by Tyler Reddick, Noah Gragson and Kaz Grala. The last two laps were shaping up as a showdown between Bell and veteran road-course ace AJ Allmendinger. But Allmendinger spun his tires on the restart, then briefly couldn’t get his car into gear. From there, he went off course twice and finished 24th.
HORSE RACING
Code of Honor wins Travers Stakes
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Code of Honor won a stretch duel with Tacitus and Mucho Gusto, holding off hard-luck Tacitus by three lengths to win the $1.25 million Travers Stakes at Saratoga Race Course on Saturday.
Trained by Shug McGaughey, who won his fourth Travers, and with jockey John Velazquez aboard, the chestnut son of Noble Mission covered the 1¼ miles in 2 minutes, 1.05 seconds and paid $10.80, $5.20 and $3.80 on a sunny day with temperatures in the mid-70s.
Tacitus paid $3.70 and $2.80, and Mucho Gusto returned $3.80.
BOXING
Kovalev retains WBO light heavyweight titleCHELYABINSK, Russia — Sergey Kovalev knocked out Anthony Yarde on Saturday to retain the WBO light heavyweight title in his first defense since winning back the belt in February.
Kovalev was rocked by heavy punches from the British challenger in the eighth round but Yarde tired, allowing Kovalev to floor him with a left jab in the 11th. After Yarde’s eighth-round flurry, Kovalev’s trainer Buddy McGirt warned the Russian veteran he would throw in the towel if he kept taking punishment.
It is one month since another Russian fighter trained by McGirt, Maxim Dadashev, died from injuries sustained in the ring. The light welterweight suffered a brain injury against Subriel Matias despite McGirt intervening to stop the fight when Dadashev took heavy punches to the head.
NBA
Dwight Howard waived by Grizzlies
LOS ANGELES — The Memphis Grizzlies have waived Dwight Howard ahead of the veteran center’s expected move to the Los Angeles Lakers. The Grizzlies announced the move Saturday. They acquired Howard in a trade with Washington last month.
Howard still must clear waivers before he can sign with another team. The Associated Press and many media outlets reported Friday that Howard plans to sign with the Lakers, with whom he spent one eventful season in 2012-13.
Howard will bolster the Lakers’ roster after the loss of DeMarcus Cousins, who tore a knee ligament in an offseason workout this month shortly after signing with Los Angeles.
NFL
Colts QB Andrew Luck retiring
INDIANAPOLIS — Andrew Luck watched one last game from the sideline Saturday. Then he said goodbye to the NFL. The Indianapolis Colts quarterback heard boos as he walked away from the field, then walked to the podium and made the surprise decision official. The oft-injured star is retiring at age 29.
“I am going to retire,” he said. “This is not an easy decision. It’s the hardest decision of my life. But it is the right decision for me.”
Luck said the repeated injuries, the lingering pain and continual rehab took away his love for the game. Word first leaked about Luck’s plans during the fourth quarter of Saturday’s 27-17 loss to the Chicago Bears when ESPN’s Adam Schefter first reported Luck felt mentally worn down and had met with team owner Jim Irsay to inform him of his decision.
Luck has most recently struggled to recover from a lower left leg injury.