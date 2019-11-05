20191030_cdp_sports_uvamediaday41.JPG

Here is some interesting tidbits and news items heading into the Cavaliers' season opener at Syracuse on Wednesday night.

* Virginia is beginning its 115th season of men’s basketball. The Wahoos' all-time record entering the 2019-20 season is 1,632-1,168 (.583).

* The Cavaliers are the first defending NCAA champion to open the next season with a true road game since UCLA opened the 1967-68 season at Purdue.

* UVa is 20-1 in its last 21 season-opening games and has a six-game winning streak on opening night. The Hoos are 9-1 in season openers under Tony Bennett.

* The Cavaliers have won their past 11 ACC openers and are 10-0 in conference openers under Bennett.

* Virginia is 7-5 all-time against Syracuse. The Wahoos own a three-game winning streak in the series, including a 79-53 victory at Syracuse last season. The Cavaliers are 3-2 against the Orange at the Carrier Dome. Bennett is 6-2 all-time against Syracuse.

* Redshirt freshman Francisco Caffaro will miss Wednesday's game with a leg injury. It is unclear when Caffaro will return to action for the Cavaliers.

* Freshman forward Kadin Shedrick is expected to redshirt this season, according to a UVa release.

* After its trip to Syracuse, No. 11 Virginia hosts James Madison in nonconference action on Sunday. The Cavaliers home-opener tips off at 6 p.m. on ESPNU.

