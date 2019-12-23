RICHMOND TIMES-DISPATCH FILE

Then-Gov. Terry McAuliffe hands Karen Cullen, the widow of Virginia State Police Lt. H. Jay Cullen, the flag during her husband’s funeral service on Aug. 19, 2017, at Southside Church of the Nazarene in Chesterfield. Cullen and Trooper-Pilot Berke M.M. Bates were killed in a helicopter crash on the day of the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville.