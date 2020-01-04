A plaintiff in a lawsuit stemming from the deadly Unite the Right rally does not object to the dismissal of several high-profile defendants, including James Alex Fields Jr. and Jason Kessler.
The suit was filed on behalf of William “Bill” Burke in May in the Southern District of Ohio U.S. District Court, where it has slowly moved along ever since. Burke was among the dozens of people injured when Fields drove his car into a crowd. Fields has since been convicted of murdering Heather Heyer and of committing federal hate crimes.
Burke, who attended the rally to protest against racism, testified at both Fields’ state and federal sentencing hearings and sharing not only the physical toll the rally and car attack took on him, but the emotional and mental toll, as well.
Burke’s lawsuit alleges that though the rally was ostensibly about a Charlottesville City Council vote to remove a downtown statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee, the rally also was intended to explicitly send a message of white supremacy.
According to recent court filings, various defendants were not served the initial complaint or the amended complaint. Consequently, Burke's lawyer was required to show why the court should not dismiss the claims against those defendants, extending the deadline to Dec. 10, 2019, to serve the initial complaint to those who had not yet been served.
In a Dec. 25 filing, Burke’s attorney wrote that his client did not object to the dismissal of Fields and Kessler, nor of Vanguard America, Robert Ray, Mathew Heimbach, Proud Boys, Richard Spencer, National Front, Augustus Sol Invictus, Honorable Sacred Knights and 2,000 unnamed individuals.
The defendants likely will be dismissed without prejudice, meaning they may be able to be brought back to court later under the same or a similar claims from the defendant.
Due to an extension granted by the court, Burke will have until Jan. 27 to serve the second amended complaint to the remaining defendants: Andrew Anglin; Gregory Anglin; Daily Stormer; Moonbase Holdings LLC; Morning Star Ministries USA Inc.; and Anglin and Anglin LLC.
According to the same filing from Burke’s counsel, defendants Traditionalist Worker Party, National Policy Institute and David Duke have been served with the first amended complaint, and TWP and Duke will be served with the second amended complaint.
Both TWP and Burke previously have filed responses asking for the lawsuit to be dismissed, making similar claims that the court lacks jurisdiction.
James Kolenich — counsel for the TWP in both this case and in Sines v. Kessler, a suit against Unite the Right rally organizers filed in Charlottesville by victims of the car attack — has argued the organization should be dismissed in part from Burke's suit because the Ohio court lacks venue over events that happened in Charlottesville.
“The amended complaint states unequivocally that the car attack that injured Plaintiff, and all insulting activity that ‘terrorized’ Plaintiff, occurred in the Western District of Virginia,” TWP’s November response reads. “The amended complaint fails to allege that all defendants are residents of the state in which the district is located.”
A status conference has been set for Tuesday, when more details of the case schedule are expected to be hashed out.
