A defendant in the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit who currently is in custody for contempt claims he does not have access to a recently uncovered email address.
Elliott Kline, also known by the alias Eli Mosley, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals after repeatedly failing to purge himself of contempt in a sprawling conspiracy lawsuit.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a number of Charlottesville area residents and names more than a dozen defendants who helped organize the white supremacist Unite the Right rally.
Kline, one of the main organizers, has been the focal point of the lawsuit lately as counsel for the plaintiffs has sought punitive sanctions against him.
On Monday, Kline was ordered to report to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service where he would remain under arrest until he purged himself of contempt. In a supplemental filing Monday, counsel for the plaintiffs outlined an additional email address Kline tweeted out after the rally ended in bloodshed.
In a Tuesday court order, U.S. District Judge Norman K. Moon wrote that the email address — cvillereports@gmail.com — was within the scope of discovery and Kline would remain in custody until his discovery requirements were met.
Via a handwritten note filed from Albemarle-County Regional Jail, Kline wrote that he had tried to access the email account and been unsuccessful. Under penalty of perjury, Kline wrote that the email account does not belong to him.
Kline remains in custody.
