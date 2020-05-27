RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday that the state has 40,249 COVID-19 cases; an increase of 907 from the 39,342 reported Tuesday.
The 40,249 cases include 38,276 confirmed cases and 1,973 probable cases. Also, there are 1,281 COVID-19 deaths in Virginia — 1,202 confirmed and 79 probable. That's an increase of 45 from the 1,236 reported Tuesday.
The VDH defines probable COVID-19 cases as people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
Locally, the Thomas Jefferson Health District reported 19 new cases today, bringing the region's total case count to 470.
Albemarle County continues to have the highest case counts, with 168 cases reported. Charlottesville has 97 reported cases, Fluvanna County has 87 cases, Greene County has 27 cases, Louisa County has 75 reported cases and Nelson County has 16.
Nelson County is the only locality in the TJHD that has not had any reported hospitalizations or fatalities.
In total, there are 19 reported fatalities within the TJHD. Eight have been in Albemarle County, three have been in Charlottesville, six have been in Fluvanna County and Greene and Louisa counties each have one fatality.
VDH data shows most cases (80%) are occurring in working age adults between the ages of 20 and 69, with people in their 40s accounting for the largest percentage of cases (18.6%). The majority of deaths (76.7%) are among Virginians over the age of 70.
Across the TJHD, a majority of cases have been found in people between the ages of 30-39 (17.2%), 50-59 (15.3%), as well as in people between the ages of 40-49 (13.4%) and 80+ (13.4%).
A majority of the region's hospitalizations have been in people 80+ (30.9%), while 1.5% of hospitalizations have been in children between the ages of 0-9.
Black or African American people have been hospitalized at a larger percentage than other races, at 52.9%.
White people account for the most fatalities in the TJHD, with 68.4%. A majority of the region's fatalities have been in people 80+ (73.7%).
VDH said there are 330 outbreaks in the state, 192 in long-term care facilities. These facilities also account for 731 of the state's 1,281 deaths attributed to the virus.
There have been seven reported outbreaks of COVID-19 in the TJHD, according to the VDH.
Four of those outbreaks are in long-term care facilities, while two are in congregate settings. The outbreak at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail is still listed, after four staff members tested positive in early March. Those workers have been cleared by their primary care providers to return to work.
Testing numbers continue to rise in the TJHD. To date, the health district has performed 7,587 PCR tests. The current seven-day positivity rates for the PCR tests is at 5.3%
Across the state, the TJHD sits at tenth among other health districts when it comes to testing numbers.
The VDH reports that PCR tests are what detects the presence of the virus in a person. These tests are different from the serological antibody tests that have been performed to see if a person has antibodies in their system.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most cases with 10,069 and 364 deaths.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the website might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts.
Read more COVID-19 data on the VDH website.
The Richmond Times-Dispatch's Paul Whelan contributed to this report
