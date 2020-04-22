RICHMOND — The Virginia Department of Health reported Wednesday there are 9,952 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state – an increase of 501 from the 9,451 reported Tuesday.
Also, there are 347 confirmed deaths reported by the VDH, which is an increase of 26 from the 321 previously reported.
This week, the VDH started including probable COVID-19 cases and probable deaths in the daily report on their website. As of Wednesday, there are 314 probable cases and 2 probable deaths. Probable cases are people who are symptomatic with a known exposure to COVID-19, but have not been confirmed with a positive test.
The VDH website said 60,778 people have been tested for the virus in Virginia, and 1,659 have been hospitalized, including 3 probable cases.
As of 4 p.m. today, the Thomas Jefferson Health District has reported 245 cases, including six clinically diagnosed. There have been 12 deaths reported.
The case counts are as follows: Albemarle - 75, Charlottesville - 42, Fluvanna - 77, Greene - 8, Louisa - 36 and Nelson 7.
According to data from the VDH, the TJHD is sixth out of Virginia's localities for the number of test results, with 2,527 tests.
Fairfax County, the state's most populous locality with more than 1.1 million people, has the most confirmed cases with 2,256. Fairfax County has 66 deaths.
There are confirmed cases in 128 of Virginia's 133 cities and counties. Only these 5 localities - Bath County, Bland County, Dickenson County, Grayson County and Martinsville - don't have confirmed cases.
State health officials have said there’s a lag in the reporting of statewide numbers on the VDH website. Figures on the site might not include cases or deaths reported by localities or local health districts. Wednesday's numbers are nearly 24 hours old after an error disrupted the VDH's usual compiling and reporting process.
Earlier: The Virginia Department of Health's website dashboard for daily COVID-19 updates is experiencing a delay in posting the most recent data.
A message on the VDH site says: "The process which compiles COVID-19 case information overnight experienced an error that caused complete case information to be unavailable this morning. VDH staff are working to resolve the issue, and updated information will be posted as soon as possible."
The VDH website shares the number of COVID-19 cases, number of people tested, hospitalizations and deaths in Virginia. There are also regional and demographic breakdowns of cases, outbreaks and deaths.
The VDH has been updating the website daily for more than a month, and this is the first major delay in sharing the data.
- Paul Whelan
