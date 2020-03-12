When the day started, ACC fans were hopeful its men’s basketball conference tournament would continue amid concerns about the rapid spread of COVID-19. ACC Commissioner John Swofford called the situation fluid Thursday morning, but said he expected games to be played in Greensboro, North Carolina.
Around noon, Florida State players warmed up to take on Clemson at 12:30 p.m. A few minutes later, the Seminoles were sporting frowns as they held the ACC championship trophy in an odd sequence of events.
The ACC canceled its men’s basketball conference tournament and named the Seminoles the conference champions without them playing a minute of a game in the conference tournament.
“This is really bigger than just from an athletics standpoint,” FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton said. “This is a worldwide epidemic.”
A few hours later, the ACC announced that it had suspended all athletic activity until further notice. That includes competitions, practices and recruiting.
“This is uncharted territory and the health and safety of our student-athletes and institutions remains our top priority,” Swofford said. “This decision is aimed to protect from the further spread of COVID-19.”
The University of Virginia quickly followed the ACC’s statement with a statement of its own, announcing that it would suspend all athletic activity until further notice.
“We understand this is unusual and unprecedented; however, these are extremely unusual times,” Virginia athletics director Carla Williams said. “These decisions will be reviewed on a daily basis as circumstances change. This is not ideal for anyone, but the goal is to preserve and protect the health and safety of as many people in our athletics family and beyond as possible.”
Earlier Thursday, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency in Virginia due to the spread of the coronavirus. On Wednesday, UVa announced that it was moving classes online beginning on March 19, and that classes on grounds were not happening for the foreseeable future.
In the short term, UVa’s athletic announcement means events such as the women’s lacrosse team’s Thursday night game against No. 4 Syracuse are suspended. The softball team won’t host North Carolina this weekend. The baseball team won’t travel to Pittsburgh for its weekend series. The men’s basketball team won’t compete in postseason play this week like everyone assumed they would.
For UVa fans with questions or concerns about their purchased tickets to events, the school recommends contacting the UVa ticket office by phone at 800-542-8821 during standard operating business hours or by email at uvatickets@virginia.edu.
In the long term, the future schedule is still uncertain.
It’s unclear how long the restrictions on athletic events could last and how the restrictions will affect spring sports in the coming weeks.
What is clear is that universities and athletic programs across the country are using drastic measures in hopes of slowing the spread of COVID-19 and keeping student-athletes and spectators safe.
“We will have more opportunities to play basketball, but the down side of some of the circumstances that could happen as a result of us not being cautious, not being properly cautious, would be something that we don’t want to deal with,” Hamilton said.
