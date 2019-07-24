Albemarle County could have an updated affordable housing policy by next year.
The county’s Planning Commission on Tuesday recommended approval of a resolution of intent to amend the county’s Comprehensive Plan to incorporate an updated affordable housing policy.
Once approved by the Board of Supervisors, county staff will start with a three-step process that includes community engagement, a comprehensive update of the current housing policy document, and creation of a housing policy implementation plan.
Stacy Pethia, the county’s principal planner for housing, presented a draft work plan, which sets out a September 2020 deadline.
The county’s current housing policy was adopted in 2004 and tweaked in 2015.
The Regional Housing Partnership, an advisory board managed by the Thomas Jefferson Planning District Commission, coordinated a regional housing needs assessment, which showed that almost 12,000 renters in the region are spending more than 30 percent of their income on housing.
About 20% of all homeowners and 34% of renters, or 10,700 of the county’s 42,479 households, are estimated to be cost-burdened. Cost burdened is defined as paying more than 30% of monthly income on housing.
In April, the board heard from Pethia about the county’s results, and approved moving forward with the housing policy update using information from the needs assessment.
On Tuesday, commissioners gave a number of suggestions about who should be on some of the proposed committees, including transportation representatives.
Commissioner Julian Bivins asked if the update could be completed sooner because the process as planned will finish after the next budget has started.
“This is a policy that the board should get in front of them sooner than later,” he said. “You can tweak the draft at some other point in time, but get something in front of them that they can then put into their budget cycle, and put them in a position where they have to respond.”
Commissioner Karen Firehock said she has tried to talk to supervisors about affordable housing and they have deferred to the redevelopment work at Southwood Mobile Home Park. She said she and commissioners Pam Riley and Daphne Spain have tried to talk to the board about other ideas as well.
Earlier on Tuesday, the commission recommended approval of the rezoning for Southwood.
“We have tried so hard to push the board to have policies and do things, we’ve brought examples from other communities, we’ve worked in other communities,” she said. “That’s been really, really frustrating… I would just like them to take some action. And I know Southwood takes a lot of air out of the room and it takes a lot of resources. But I’m really tired of hearing that.”
Other commissioners said they wanted more data about the current housing ownership and the trend of sales prices, and asked if Pethia could write a draft policy first and have less county-directed community engagement, and instead partner with other organizations.
Pethia said she is worried the county might write a policy without proper engagement.
“Without the community engagement and the community buy in, you run the risk of presenting recommendations for different strategies and policies that are not going to be accepted by the community at large, and they will shut the entire process down,” she said. “Then there is the potential that the new policies or strategies just don’t move forward.”
The resolution will go before to the Board of Supervisors next month.