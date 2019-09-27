ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Members of the James River Water Authority's listen to opposition towards efforts to construct a water intake and pump station on Rassawek, the historic capital of the Monacan Indian Nation, Tuesday in Fluvanna County. The Monacan Indian Nation says the proposed project would disturb the burials of their ancestors and destroy the historic Monacan capital of Rassawek, first recorded by Capt. John Smith in 1612.