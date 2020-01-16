HOLIDAY CLOSINGS
Lee-Jackson Day
Friday, Jan. 17
Federal government offices: Open.
State government offices: Closed.
Local government offices: City of Charlottesville, Albemarle County, open; Buckingham, Greene, Louisa, Madison, Nelson and Orange counties, closed.
Postal service: Open; normal delivery.
ABC stores: Open.
Banks: Open.
Department of Motor Vehicles: Closed Friday, open Saturday.
Jefferson-Madison Regional Library: Open.
Charlottesville Area Transit: Regular service.
State courts: Closed.
Federal courts: Open.
Schools: Open.
Charlottesville trash pickup and recycling: Regular service.
Ivy Materials Utilization Center: Open.
McIntire Road Recycling Center and Paper Sort Facility: Open.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.