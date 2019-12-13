Crozet United Methodist Church holds its Christmas Cantata “Rise Up!” at 9:30 and 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday. Please bring a canned good for the Grace Grocery. 1156 Crozet Ave. (434) 823-4987.

First United Methodist Church presents “What Star is This?,” performed by the Magnify Choir, at 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 101 E. Jefferson St. (434) 296-6193.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Orange Baptist Church performs “The Singing Christmas Tree” at 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 123 W. Main St. (540) 672-2996.

Overseas Students Mission seeks families to host two University of Virginia students at their homes for traditional Christmas celebrations. For details, email bray.william@gmail.com or call (434) 227-0811.

Park Street Christian Church hosts the Christmas concert SONOSYNTHESIS: Hope in the Darkness from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday. 1200 Park St. (936) 328-1974.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature.

