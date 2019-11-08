Casa Alma holds contemplative conversations on the book “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9:15 a.m. Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Avenue. (434) 293-3157.

Mount Eagle Baptist Church holds a memorial service honoring all of those in the church family who have passed away in the past 50 years at 11 a.m. Sunday. A covered dish lunch will be served after the service. 2419 Buck Island Road. (434) 295-9967.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Peace in the Home” discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner is provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357.

Rising Sun Baptist Church (North Garden)holds a special presentation of “Women of the Bible” with performances by the Blair Family of Waynesboro, the Praise Dancers of Rising Sun and Zion and others at 3 p.m. Sunday. 4174 Rising Sun Lane. (434) 296-1812.

Scottsville United Methodist Church holds its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16. $10 adults, $6 children ages 7 through 12. Children younger than 7 are free. 158 Main St. (434) 286-4736.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature.

