Casa Alma holds contemplative conversations on the book “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr at 7 p.m. Tuesday and 9:15 a.m. Nov. 19 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 1118 Preston Avenue. (434) 293-3157.
Mount Eagle Baptist Church holds a memorial service honoring all of those in the church family who have passed away in the past 50 years at 11 a.m. Sunday. A covered dish lunch will be served after the service. 2419 Buck Island Road. (434) 295-9967.
Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room. 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.
Peace Lutheran Church holds the Building Peace series with “Peace in the Home” discussed from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday. 1510 Broad Crossing Road. Dinner is provided. plchurch.org. (434) 978-5357.
Rising Sun Baptist Church (North Garden)holds a special presentation of “Women of the Bible” with performances by the Blair Family of Waynesboro, the Praise Dancers of Rising Sun and Zion and others at 3 p.m. Sunday. 4174 Rising Sun Lane. (434) 296-1812.
Scottsville United Methodist Church holds its annual Harvest Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 16. $10 adults, $6 children ages 7 through 12. Children younger than 7 are free. 158 Main St. (434) 286-4736.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.