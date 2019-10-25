Bible Fellowship Center hosts the seminar “An Introduction for Prayer in the Psalms,” led by the Rev. Bill Bray of Elim International Church, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Live Gospel music is performed from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. 95 Deerwood Drive. (434) 996-7583.

Casa Alma hosts a small-group book study of “The Universal Christ” by Richard Rohr from 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. each Friday through Nov. 15. 911 Nassau St. casa-alma.org. (434) 202-2221.

Covenant Church holds a Dedication Celebration of its major building program — including new lobbies, classrooms, porte-cochères, restrooms and kitchens — with a musical presentation from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday and the dedication program beginning at 3 p.m. 1025 E. Rio Road. (434) 973-5536.

Ebenezer Baptist Church (Shipman) celebrates Pastor Jesse Johnson’s sixth anniversary at noon Sunday and at 2:30 p.m. with guest preacher the Rev. Dorn Lewis. 5998 Laurel Road. (434) 263-8616

First Presbyterian Church hosts the fall performance by FIRE from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday. A free-will offering benefits PACEM. 500 Park St. (434) 825-7404.

Hinton Avenue United Methodist Church hosts performances of the musical “The Best of Godspell” at 7 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday. 750 Hinton Ave. (434) 293-7049.

Mount Alto Baptist Church (Howardsville) celebrates Old Fashioned Day with guest minister the Rev. Belle Thomas of Oak Hill Baptist Church at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by Pastor Rodney Sandidge of St. John Baptist Church at 2:30 p.m. 4330 Mt. Alto Road. (434) 286-3956.

Mt. Carmel Baptist Church (Crozet) celebrates Women’s Day with the Rev. Lovelle A. Maxwell at 3 p.m. Sunday. 4904 Browns Gap Turnpike. (434) 823-5643.

Operation Esther Prayer Circle meets at 6 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays at the Christian Study Prayer Room, 128 Chancellor St. (434) 227-0811.

St. James Baptist Church (Roseland) celebrates Men’s and Women’s Day with the Rev. Tommy Vaughan at 11 a.m. Nov. 3 and guest preacher Evangelist Brenda D. Brown at 3 p.m. 2099 Buffalo Mines Road. (434) 277-8928.

St. John’s Chapel (Green Springs) holds an Old Fashioned Gospel Sing at 3 p.m. Nov. 3. Intersection of E. Green Springs Road and E. Jack Jouett Road. (540) 832-5978.

This calendar, published every Saturday, lists special events of a religious nature. Because of space constraints, notices about regular worship services cannot be included. Items intended for publication, including an address and phone number, should be faxed to (434) 978-7252; mailed to Worship Calendar, The Daily Progress, P.O. Box 9030, Charlottesville, VA 22906; or emailed to ewood@dailyprogress.com. Material must be received by 4 p.m. the Wednesday prior to publication.

