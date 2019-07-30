More than 80 city-sponsored Unity Days events will take place over the weekend of Aug. 10-12, the second anniversary of the deadly Unite the Right rally.
According to a news release from the city, the events include:
» Interactive art projects at Central Place on the Downtown Mall, noon to 6 p.m. Aug. 10;
» C’ville Sing Out at the Sprint Pavilion, 4 to 6 p.m. Aug. 10;
» Call to Action Resource Fair at Market Street Park, 1 to 5 p.m. Aug. 11; and
» Interfaith service at First Baptist Church on West Main Street, 7 p.m. Aug. 12.
Complimentary parking passes at the Market Street and Water Street garages will be available for those attending Unity Days events.
The complete calendar of activities and additional event details are available at charlottesville.org/unitydays.
A “softer” police presence is expected this year, according to the release, and the only anticipated street closures during Aug. 9-12 will be the side streets around Market Street Park and the Downtown Mall crossings at Fourth and Second streets. Market Street will remain open.
There are no anticipated schedule changes for any city parks and recreation programs during the weekend, and City Hall will be open for business Aug. 9 and Aug. 12.
The community can learn more about the public safety preparations at events happening at 6 p.m. at CitySpace on Wednesday and on Aug. 7.