After months of ignoring discovery requests, Matthew Heimbach, a defendant in the Sines v. Kessler lawsuit, has filed another motion to dismiss.
Heimbach is one of three defendants who have been accused of ignoring multiple discovery requests in the lawsuit that alleges organizers and key participants in the Aug. 12, 2017, white supremacist rally planned and promoted violence against protected groups.
In his motion to dismiss, Heimbach — who is now representing himself — argues that the lawsuit does not meet the legal standard of proof. Heimbach was among a group of defendants who had a similar motion to dismiss denied in July 2018.
Heimbach, referring to himself in the third person, claims in his motion that both as an individual and as a member of the white nationalist Traditionalist Workers Party, he did not engage in violence on Aug. 12, 2017, nor conspire to. He further argues that TWP is a non-violent group that peacefully protested before and after the Unite the Right rally.
“Respondent Heimbach and his compatriots have a track record both before and after August of 2017 of holding peaceful political demonstrations, so the accusations that there has been a ‘Purpose of inciting violence and instilling fear’ simply does not have a link to reality,” he wrote.
“Both in public and private, Respondent Heimbach and the Traditionalist Worker Party came to Charlottesville for one purpose, to support the permit filed by Jason Kessler to protest the removal of the Robert E. Lee memorial in Charlottesville,” he wrote. “That, and only that, was the motivating reason that Respondent Heimbach came to Charlottesville.”
Heimbach further argues that anti-racist counter-protesters and lack of response from the Charlottesville Police Department and Virginia State Police was the source of the violence at the rally.
“Point four of the complaint states ‘the violence in Charlottesville was no accident,’” he wrote. “Fundamentally Respondent Heimbach agrees with that sentiment, but the violence was due to the inaction of law enforcement.”
To support this argument, Heimbach uses citations from an independent review of police procedures conducted by Tim Heaphy in the aftermath of the rally.
“The Independent Review flat out admits that the CPD, instead of upholding the law and the Constitution to protect the Freedom of Speech and the Freedom of Assembly of permit holding citizens, their plan was to stand back and allow violence to break out so they could simply cancel the event,” he wrote. “This policy of allowing permit holders to be attacked by non-permit holding counter demonstrators in a justification to shut down the event is a clear violation of the civil rights of the attendees of the ‘Unite the Right’ rally.”
Also included in the filing is an affidavit from Heimbach’s estranged wife confirming on-record claims he made during a July 2 telephonic court hearing.
During that hearing, Heimbach claimed he had been unable to comply with discovery requests because of a complicated domestic dispute. Heimbach had an affair with his father-in-law's wife and later pleaded guilty to assaulting his father-in-law, Matt Parrott, in 2018 and spent some time in jail.
According to Brooke Lauren Heimbach’s affidavit, after she split up with the defendant, she left their Indiana home, leaving many of items behind. Due to a protective order, the defendant was unable to return to the home to grab a laptop, cellphone and documents pertaining to the case, which she claims likely were thrown away by neighbors who cleaned out the house.
Any financial sanctions imposed upon Heimbach would adversely affect his ability to pay child support, she wrote, and harm her ability to care for their children.
At the July 2 hearing, Heimbach also said Parrott had run the TWP’s social media accounts and Discord server, and that he himself did not have access to the accounts. U.S. Magistrate Judge Joel Hoppe said Heimbach was still obligated to turn over any phone he had used since to discuss the lawsuit or Aug. 12, and to write down the relevant usernames so the plaintiffs could try to search archives for posts.
In an emailed response Friday, Amy Spitalnick, executive director of Integrity First for America, which first filed the suit on behalf of the plaintiffs, said, “The court has already rejected the defendants’ efforts to block this suit. Our complaint outlines a clear conspiracy to commit racially-motivated violence and our plaintiffs look forward to proving our case at trial.”
Hoppe has yet to rule on Heimbach’s latest motion to dismiss.