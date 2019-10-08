Body found in Market Street Park

ANDREW SHURTLEFF/THE DAILY PROGRESS Charlottesville police stand at the scene where a body was discovered early Tuesday morning in Market Street Park.

Police are investigating the death of a man found by a passerby in Market Street Park Tuesday morning.  Authorities said there does not appear to have been any foul play.

The body was discovered shortly before 7 a.m., according to officials.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the man’s death. They have not released the man’s identity pending notification of his family.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments