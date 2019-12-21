Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail

DAILY PROGRESS FILE

A Central Virginia woman died while in custody at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail Saturday morning, officials said.

Cecilia Camacho, 39, was arrested and booked Wednesday for a 3rd offense DUI, according to jail Superintendent Martin Kumer. She died Saturday at 7:18 a.m.

"At this time we believe Ms. Camacho's passing was due to natural causes," Kumer wrote in an email after media inquiries. He said that no further information would be released and did not respond to additional questions about whether Camacho was ill or in distress when she was arrested.

Online court records showed a variety of previous offenses, including prescription drug fraud and driving on a suspended license in Albemarle County courts as well as traffic offenses in Buckingham County courts. According to online records, Camacho does not appear to have received a court hearing for the alleged DUI before her death.

The state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will make the final determination of cause of death, Kumer said.

He said Camacho's family has been notified.

