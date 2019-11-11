Juan Vega, a Charlottesville resident and experienced lawyer, has made it his mission to provide free legal services to a group he believes needs it the most: veterans. Three years ago, he founded Vega Veteran Law, a traveling law firm of sorts, and visits his clientele on a monthly basis in Richmond, Hanover, and Chesterfield.
“There is a big need for these services,” Vega said. “A lot of veterans are not well off and don’t have the money to spend on any legal services. This is my way of giving back to a group of folks that has sacrificed so much for this country.”
Vega himself enlisted in the 1990s as a combat engineer in the Marine Corps Reserve and currently serves as a JAG officer in the Army Reserve. In his current assignment he is an Adjunct Professor of Criminal Law at the JAG School in Charlottesville.
It was about 5 years ago that Vega was asked to help out at a Richmond clinic that provided free legal services for veterans. It was his first exposure to the field. When that clinic was about to close due to a different allocation of funds, Vega stepped in to take over. That morphed into starting his own nonprofit: Vega Veteran Law.
“I provide very basic services and legal documents,” Vega said. “They’re basic services, but important to veterans and their families. In the past three years I have helped around 400 veterans and their spouses.”
Vega concentrates on four specific legal documents: Wills, Powers of Attorney, Advanced Medical Directives and Medical Powers of Attorneys. In recent years he has partnered with the VA Hospital in Richmond, the American Legion Post in Hanover, and the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) in Chesterfield to host his free clinics. His goal is to visit these locations once a month.
“I have a handful of volunteers who help me with getting the word out,” Vega said. “They hand out flyers and help with sending out questionnaires to veterans. Once I know what legal documents are needed, I visit those places and help between fourteen to twenty vets each visit.”
Vega is grateful for the help is getting from his dedicated volunteers, “Wendy, Bill, and Danette are amazing and selfless volunteers. They spend countless hours helping veterans. And of course, I could not do this without my reliable paralegal and veteran, Clyde.”
Once a year Vega collaborates with Andy Nea and the Greater Richmond Bar Foundation and is able to gather close to 20 attorneys at the VA Hospital in Richmond. On those days Vega and his peers are able to assist around 70 veterans with their legal needs. On top of that, Vega is also partnering with the City of Richmond to put on a similar event in the near future.
“I’m always looking for ways to expand the services I provide,” Vega said. “I’ve seen first-hand how much this group needs it. And those events show how much this is needed.”
Vega hopes that in the near future he can provide his legal services in the Charlottesville area as well.
“I’m looking for partners in the greater Charlottesville area who are willing to host free clinics. Whether it’s a veteran service organization or a senior living facility, it does not matter. What matters is that we help the many deserving veterans in the Piedmont area who cannot afford these basic legal documents.”
Vega also hopes that other attorneys take notice of the work he is doing.
“I can only hope it inspires others to do this, because it’s so important. And if those attorneys want to do that under the auspices of Vega Veteran Law, that’s great. If they want to venture out on their own, that’s great too. If they need some guidance, I would be happy to give it.”
The Charlottesville resident said that with Vega Veteran Law he has created a blueprint of how a nonprofit like his can help the most veterans.
“With the right help, this can be relatively easy to do.”
In a perfect world, he would love to hire one part time or fulltime person to take on the administrative side of his business. In the meantime, he has recruited volunteers from the University of Richmond Law School’s Veterans and Military Law Association. They will soon be collaborating for clinics in 2020. “I believe that it’s important to give back to the community. In my opinion, there’s no better way to give back than to help our veterans.”
After over twelve years of working as a criminal prosecutor, Vega recently joined the law firm of Goodman Allen Donnelly at its Charlottesville location and practices in the Veterans Benefit Group. His practice there includes Virginia criminal defense, Veterans’ disability compensation benefits, and military criminal law. Vega Veteran Law is not affiliated with that firm.
If you are you a vet and interested in learning more about Vega Veteran Law, please call: 434-532-7718.
