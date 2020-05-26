A city committee has agreed on recommendations to use a majority of the Charlottesville Affordable Housing Fund to battle the coronavirus pandemic.
The Housing Advisory Committee backed a plan to allocate about $1.16 million of the fund to four programs during a virtual meeting on Tuesday.
The plan focuses on homelessness, rental assistance and mortgage payments.
The recommendation will go to the City Council, which has final say on allocating the money.
The plan allocates $264,000 each to a homeless rental assistance, landlord rental assistance and re-entry housing assistance program. A mortgage assistance program would be established with $363,000.
Chair Phil d'Oronzio called the programs “immediate, stop-the-bleeding items.”
The homeless rental assistance program would benefit 25 households with a maximum grant of $1,500 a month. It is expected to last six months.
The landlord assistance program is meant to help people who are in danger of eviction because they haven’t paid rent. The loan would cover three months of rent and can be forgiven if the landlord doesn’t evict the tenant within four months and forgives all late fees accrued since a local declaration of emergency in response to the pandemic.
The landlord program is expected to help 50 households and has a monthly cap of $1,500 per month for each tenant.
The re-entry housing program will help those who have been released from incarceration as jails look to reduce their populations to improve safety measures.
The program is expected to help 25 people and last six months. It comes with a $1,500 monthly cap and can be used to pay for two months in a hotel or extended stay hotel.
The mortgage assistance program will help families making 80% of area median income or less. It is a deferred loan program with a 60-month term and no minimum payment and has rules about repayment if the property is sold or transferred.
The program is expected to help 25 households and comes with a $2,100 monthly cap.
The combined programs would leave a balance of $215,000 in the affordable housing fund, which housing coordinator John Sales said would help families on the verge of eviction as the pandemic continues.
Prior to approving the staff recommendation, the committee went back-and-forth about holding aside more money to leverage possible federal relief.
Anthony Haro, executive director of the Thomas Jefferson Area Coalition for the Homeless, said that his organization is spending $75,000 a month to house homeless people in hotels and “it’s not sustainable.”
Haro cautioned that while the programs are meant as short-term assistance, there will be needs later in the year.
“I’m not confident people are going to have gainful employment in six months to pay for housing,” he said.
Dan Rosensweig, president and CEO of the Greater Charlottesville Habitat for Humanity, advocated for dedicating capital funds that could be used to purchase a hotel that could be used to shelter people who are homeless.
Rosensweig also noted that the city’s revised budget proposal for fiscal 2021, which starts July 1, does not allocate any new money to the affordable housing fund.
“I’m a little worried about us blowing all of our powder when other opportunities come to keep people housed longer term,” he said.
However, others were hesitant to wait for action because federal or state aid is not guaranteed.
Sales said he had spoken with the University of Virginia about using available student-housing to house people who are homeless in the short-term and officials didn’t support it.
The information rubbed committee member Chris Meyer the wrong way.
“They talk about being a good neighbor and I think this would fall under that good neighbor definition,” he said.
Ridge Schuyler, dean of Piedmont Virginia Community College’s Community Self-Sufficiency Programs, however, said that bringing students back in the fall is and should be the university’s focus.
“If students do not come back in the fall, we are in a world of hurt economically,” he said. “I don’t think they’re just turning a deaf ear to the community and ignoring the needs.”
Sales cautioned the committee that the proposed funding could dry up very quickly.
“The need is probably much larger than I’m projecting,” he said. “My thing is stopping the bleeding now and then we can look to build.”
