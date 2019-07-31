Charlottesville City Council hammered out its operating procedures and protocols, including conduct at its meetings and use of city-issued credit cards.
The council spent seven hours Wednesday at a retreat to discuss effective operation of the city.
Councilor spending and meeting conduct were some of the longest and most involved discussions of the day.
Mayor Nikuyah Walker and Councilors Mike Signer, Wes Bellamy and Kathy Galvin have city-issued cards. Councilor Heather Hill had a card, but the account was closed in December. She had not used it during her tenure.
The Daily Progress has obtained statements for the cards between June 28, 2017, and June 27, 2019, and has published several studies on spending. In that time frame, councilors have spent $29,876.
After a prolonged discussion, councilors directed City Manager Tarron Richardson to study other localities and determine common budgets for council travel and spending. Councilors also want to create a policy for purchasing meals.
A majority of councilors said that their spending and travel habits aren’t transparent and people only know about it from reporting in the Progress.
Walker pushed back on setting firm limits, noting that some may not have the means to travel on city business if they exceed the amount.
The consensus appeared that the limit should be less than $5,000 per councilor.
Walker said, however, that some councilors are more active than others and shouldn’t be limited from getting ideas in other communities.
The mayor was cautious and said that council should start with a $5,000 allocation that, if it isn’t used within a year, could be readjusted.
Councilors also supported a slightly higher allocation for the mayor, who can be asked to do more ceremonial activities that come with the position.
They also proposed regular reports from conferences.
“We need to be very careful about how we spend taxpayers’ money,” Galvin said.
Walker said the council was being reactionary because articles in the Progress focused on the city rather than Albemarle County or the University of Virginia. Officials in Albemarle, such as supervisors, don’t have cards in their names.
“It was a decision made by the local newspaper to start running that; we can’t base our movements around that,” she said.
Walker pressed her colleagues to note something they saw in the credit card statements that was improper or should be handled differently.
“I understand that when it’s in the paper, there may be a lens that it’s improper, but it’s legal,” said City Attorney John Blair.
Signer and Hill mentioned Walker’s lunches with staff, which could cost about $1,000 in catering.
“I didn’t learn about the amount until I read about it in the paper,” Galvin said. “We want to make sure that we’re not being viewed as doing something extravagant.”
Signer floated the idea of councilors asking or informing their colleagues of large expenditures before making the purchase. Bellamy and Walker weren’t sold on it, saying they shouldn’t make policy decisions in reaction to stories in the Progress.
Meeting conduct
The council also discussed the atmosphere at its regular meetings and how to enforce its rules.
Council meetings can be tense at times, as engaged residents sometimes shout or yell during meetings.
“This isn’t Mayor Walker’s issue, it’s all of our issues,” Signer said. “If we’re not going to enforce the rules, then we shouldn’t have the rules.”
Signer pointed out that the rules call for meetings to end by 11 p.m., but they regularly run longer.
Bellamy focused on the robust community engagement in the meetings.
“We have action-packed meeting and not just from the theatrics, but we do a lot of work,” he said.
Walker noted that Wednesday’s retreat had no public comment portion and was running behind schedule.
Hill said councilors need to be disciplined with the lengths of their breaks and not respond directly to speakers during public comment. Walker and Bellamy said that staying silent could make people feel they aren’t being heard.
Hill said the atmosphere in chambers makes her uncomfortable with bringing her children to meetings, especially when there is profanity and yelling from the audience.
Signer and Clerk of Council Kyna Thomas said that when people yell from the audience, they aren’t expressing themselves because they aren’t heard, but because they don’t agree with speakers.
Walker reiterated previous stances that she doesn’t feel comfortable policing the crowd because underrepresented people should have the chance to speak.
The council eventually agreed to emphasize finishing their meetings by 11 p.m. If a 30-minute extension is necessary, the panel can vote for it, but councilors want meetings to be finished no later than 11:30 p.m.
Policy analysis
The council started its discussion on protocols by going over the roles for council, the mayor and city manager that were approved at a retreat in 2014.
When discussing the city manager’s role, councilors addressed how to make policy using staff time.
In 2018, the council voted to hire a policy and research analyst for the Clerk of Council office. That position was never filled.
Councilors have been individually operating under different guidelines. Galvin wouldn’t contact staff on her ideas without getting support from a majority of councilors. Bellamy, on the other hand, would take his initiatives directly to department heads.
“We need some guidelines in place to know about what are we going to work on and what are we not,” Richardson said.
Signer floated the idea of having a second councilor show support on a project before staff can work on it. Walker wasn’t in favor of another official signing off.
“I just think where we are as a city and a community and a council, for me to get someone else to approve [an idea], I’m just not comfortable with that,” she said. “I would be very concerned moving forward with what was shut down if you didn’t get two votes before you get to work through it.”
Councilors want to start holding monthly or quarterly work sessions where they can pitch their ideas to each other before going to staff.
Boards
The council also plans to take a deeper look at its 58 boards and commissions. Blair said council sits on 22 but is only legally required to appoint a member to about 15.
The panels present a hurdle in development approval, Richardson said, and can make it hard for the council to consider staff recommendations.
Deputy City Manager Mike Murphy said that a project could need to come before staff, the Housing Advisory Committee, Board of Architectural Review, Tree Commission and the PLACE Committee before reaching the Planning Commission.
“This is a real efficiency issue,” he said.
Richardson said the council could also be overwhelmed with committee recommendations and not effectively weigh staff input.
“Are we actually accepting the recommendations of the professional staff who are the department heads? If you look at some departments, you’ve got a committee for this and a committee for that,” he said. “ Even if you have a professional who can get the job done and give you recommendations and you need to have so many ad hoc committees and task forces to get something done, you’ll never get anything done.”