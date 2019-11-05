Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters made their way to the voting booth this morning with about 10% of voters casting ballots, officials say.
As of 9 a.m., an estimated 11% of registered Albemarle County voters had made it to the polls. In Charlottesville, officials estimate that 8.7% of registered voters cast ballots.
Albemarle County figures were for the whole county while city figures show the turnout to be highest in the Walker School precinct with 10.9% of voters and in the Recreation and Clark precincts which had 10.6% and 10.2% respectively.
Mild weather and strong interest in local and state politics as well as the national political scene are credited with the turnout.
Albemarle County figures show 8,826 registered voters cast ballots by 9 a.m. and city figures show 2,648 voters had made it to the polls.
No serious voting issues with machines or ballots had been reported as of 11 a.m..
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.