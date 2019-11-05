Charlottesville and Albemarle County voters made their way to the voting booth this morning with about 10% of voters casting ballots, officials say.

As of 9 a.m., an estimated 11% of registered Albemarle County voters had made it to the polls. In Charlottesville, officials estimate that 8.7% of registered voters cast ballots.

Albemarle County figures were for the whole county while city figures show the turnout to be highest in the Walker School precinct with 10.9% of voters and in the Recreation and Clark precincts which had 10.6% and 10.2% respectively.

Mild weather and strong interest in local and state politics as well as the national political scene are credited with the turnout.

Albemarle County figures show 8,826 registered voters cast ballots by 9 a.m. and city figures show 2,648 voters had made it to the polls.

No serious voting issues with machines or ballots had been reported as of 11 a.m..

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments