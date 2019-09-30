Charlottesville is hosting a workshop on Wednesday to get feedback on preliminary road concepts for the Barracks Road corridor.
The workshop will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at Walker Upper Elementary School at 1564 Dairy Road.
For more information, contact Kyle Kling, the city’s transportation project manager, at (434) 970-3394 or klingk@charlottesville.org, or visit barracksemmetimprovements.com.
