The city of Charlottesville is going all loose-leaf this fall with its annual fall foliage collection, officials say.
The city will begin collecting leaves raked to the curb on Monday, Oct. 28. City vacuum trucks will drive through each of the city’s neighborhoods three times during the collection season, which runs from Oct. 28 to Jan. 31.
The city is not distributing leaf bags this year due to budget cuts and environmental concerns and will not pick up bagged leaves at the curbside. Residents who prefer to bag their leaves are welcome to take them to 1505 Avon Street Extended on Saturdays between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. during the collection period. Leaves may then be de-bagged by the resident and dumped into a dumpster on site.
For more information on times and dates when vacuum trucks will visit individual neighborhoods go to Charlottesville.org and search leaf collection.
