An 18-year-old Charlottesville man is being held in jail without bond on charges of firing a handgun into a Downtown Mall restaurant last week.
Tayveyon Laric Brown was arrested Saturday on firearm charges including shooting into an occupied dwelling and attempted malicious wounding.
His Monday morning bond hearing was continued until Sept. 5, according to Charlottesville General District Court records. He is being held in the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail, according to jail officials.
Brown was arrested early July 6 after city police investigated an 11:30 p.m. report on July 5 of gunshots on the mall and discovered a bullet hole in the window of the Commonwealth Skybar at, 422 E. Main St.
No one was injured in the shooting.
Brown has been charged with attempted malicious wounding, shooting into an occupied dwelling, discharging a firearm in the city, discharging a firearm in a street or place of public business and reckless handling of a firearm, according to court records.