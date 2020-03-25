A Charlottesville man was arrested Wednesday and charged with malicious wounding after a stabbing in Albemarle County, according to Albemarle County police.
Quinterius Stith, 28, was arrested in the area of the stabbing shortly after it occurred in the 18000 block of Inglewood Drive, police said.
A man whom police did not identify was found with non-life threatening wounds and transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Stith has been charged with malicious wounding.
Anyone with information relating to this incident is asked to contact the Albemarle County Police Department at (434) 296-5807.
