The City of Charlottesville is holding an open house Wednesday to discuss a planned design for the Barracks Road/Emmet Street intersection.
The purpose of the Barracks Road/ Emmet Street Intersection Improvement Project is to improve the intersection while also providing enhancements to bike, pedestrian and transit facilities along the corridor.
The design team has developed a preferred conceptual design for the Barracks Road corridor. The meeting will be conducted in an open house format between the hours of 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.
5:30 - 7 p.m.
Walker Upper Elementary
1564 Dairy Road
Charlottesville, VA 22903
The meeting will be conducted in an open house format from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Officials will provide an update on the engineering and design efforts since the last public open house, as well as solicit feedback on the proposed preferred concepts.
For more information please contact Project Manager Kyle Kling at klingk@charlottesville.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.