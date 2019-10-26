A new water meter system coming to Albemarle County could mean consumers know immediately if they spring a leak and will be able to keep up with their monthly consumption in real-time.
The Albemarle County Service Authority has been working since 2013 to evaluate moving to an advanced metering infrastructure system. At the service authority's October meeting, the board authorized ACSA Executive Director Gary O'Connell to sign agreements to move forward with installing the system.
“We believe that this really is a transformational project for our customers and for the ACSA,” O'Connell said. “This has the potential to positively impact every single one of our customers.”
Advanced Metering Infrastructure is a system of meters, communications networks and data management software that enables two-way communication between the utility and customers.
Ultimately, customers will be able to regularly see their water usage data online.
In a customer survey earlier this year, 97.5% of survey respondents, or 1,073 customers, rated water leak notifications as moderately to extremely important. Approximately 75% of survey respondents -- or 820 customers -- rated having customer specific information online as moderately to extremely important.
“This project will allow us to get immediate leak notification,” O'Connell said. “I think that’s one of the biggest benefits. It’s hard to quantify that.”
In 2018, the service authority contracted with UtiliWorks to conduct a feasibility study and a business case for the new system, and the board approved ACSA staff to proceed with Request for Proposal preparation and contract negotiation with AMI vendors.
The first three months of 2020 will be spent planning for the switch to the new devices, while the meters will start being phased in on July 1. The authority expects to have all of its meters upgraded by the beginning of 2022.
The meters have a 20 year expected life cycle and the batteries are designed to last the 20 years.
The project is expected to cost about $6.4 million.
With a new online portal, customers will be able to get alerts and notifications, view usage information, pay bills and get educational tips.
“This is a specific benefit to staff because it allows staff to show the customer exactly what we're looking at at the same time,” said Quin Lunsford, the ACSA director of finance. “So if a customer experiences a high bill and they say, ‘Well I don't understand why my bill is so high,’ we’re able to log the customer in to their panel and look at the exact same screen they’re looking at and say, ‘Here's where consumption did this; does that make sense?”
With other new equipment, staff will be able to monitor pressure fluctuations and potential problems in the system overall.
Currently, the city of Charlottesville uses an automatic meter reading system where a radio signal from the gas or water meter is sent to transceiver equipment in a vehicle.
