A crash involving a car and a tractor-trailer on eastbound Interstate 64 has closed both lanes of the freeway as emergency crews try to get two people out of the car.
Reports from the crash site indicate that the car may have struck the rear-end of the trailer and overturned in the median.
Two people are trapped in the car and reports indicate the vehicle's gas tank may be leaking, presenting a fire hazard.
Traffic is backing up about a mile on the eastbound interstate from the crash site, which is between the U.S. 29 exit and the Crozet exit.
Officials are unsure when the road will be open, but advise motorists to take a different route.