A Monday night car crash knocked out a Charlottesville natural gas regulator station, forcing city crews to shut down the gas meters of nearly 600 customers west of the city, according to a news release. City workers will have to visit each customer in person and turn gas service back on, officials said.
The crash near the entrance to St. Anne's-Belfield Upper School closed Ivy Road and disrupted the natural gas service to customers in the neighborhoods of Boar's Head, Ednam Forest, Old Ivy Road, University Heights, Farmington, Belair and Broomley Road.
The city shut down all meters — the point where the city gas lines connect to individual customers' residences or businesses — and repaired the regulator station. Now, all gas lines need to be purged so that all air is removed only gas is flowing through the lines, officials said.
Crews will begin turning meters back on and relighting pilot lights, but that requires personnel to go into each household or business to restore service, officials said.
There is no time line available for when all customers will be reconnected to the system, but officials plan to update progress throughout the day.
Customers with questions can call gas dispatchers at (434) 970-3800.
No one was injured in the crash, officials said.
