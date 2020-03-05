This story will be updated.
The Albemarle County Police Department is partnering with Ring, the doorbell-camera company, to get video from county residents with the surveillance cameras.
In a meeting with local media outlets Thursday morning, Chief Ron Lantz said the department started thinking about partnership opportunities when the victim of a burglary brought a photo from their Ring app to police.
“I think this is a great opportunity for us,” Lantz said. “I think it's a long time overdue that 400 other departments have already partnered with them for this app. I think this is a great way for us to partner with the community to help make this a safer place to live. I really believe that's what this will do, and I'm excited to roll this thing out.”
Submitting videos is voluntary, in response to a specific request from ACPD through Ring and the company’s Neighbors app. Ring, which sells alarm systems, floodlight cameras and motion-detecting doorbell cameras, is owned by Amazon.
When an investigation leads to a need for video evidence, ACPD can request Ring users share video footage based on a timestamp and location. Ring customers have the option to share relevant videos, review and select certain videos to share, take no action or opt out of all future requests.
The police department will not have access to Ring device addresses and user data is anonymized.
Lantz said Ring footage will be treated as evidence, and only select and trained personnel will use the platform.
County spokeswoman Emily Kilroy said officers will not actively monitor the Neighbors app, where videos can be publicly posted.
In 2019, The Washington Post reported that more than 400 police departments across the country had partnered with Ring since the spring of 2018, fueling broader questions about privacy, surveillance and the expanding reach of tech giants and local police.
