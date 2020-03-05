This story has been updated.
The Albemarle County Police Department is partnering with Ring, the doorbell-camera company, to get video from county residents who have the surveillance cameras.
In a meeting with local media Thursday morning, Police Chief Ron Lantz said the department started thinking about partnership opportunities when the victim of a burglary brought a photo from their Ring app to police.
“I think this is a great opportunity for us,” Lantz said. “I think it's a long time overdue that 400 other departments have already partnered with them for this app. I think this is a great way for us to partner with the community to help make this a safer place to live. I really believe that's what this will do, and I'm excited to roll this thing out.”
Users can voluntarily submit videos after a specific request from ACPD through Ring and the company’s Neighbors app. Ring, which sells alarm systems, floodlight cameras and motion-detecting doorbell cameras, is owned by Amazon.
When an investigation leads to a need for video evidence, ACPD can request Ring users share video footage for a specific timestamp and location. Ring customers have the option to share relevant videos, review and select certain videos to share, take no action and/or opt out of all future requests.
The police department will not have access to Ring device addresses. User data is anonymized, according to the company.
Lantz said Ring footage will be treated as evidence and that only select and trained personnel will use the platform.
County spokeswoman Emily Kilroy said officers will not actively monitor the Neighbors app, where videos can be publicly posted.
Charlottesville Police Department spokesman Tyler Hawn said in an email that CPD does not have a partnership with Ring.
In 2019, The Washington Post reported that more than 400 police departments across the country had partnered with Ring since the spring of 2018, fueling broader questions about privacy, surveillance and the expanding reach of tech giants and local police.
According to a map on the company’s website, more than 1,000 law enforcement agencies have video-sharing partnerships with Ring. About 20 departments in Virginia, including the Waynesboro Police Department, are utilizing the service, according to previous reporting.
More than 30 civil rights organizations have asked Congress to investigate Ring’s practices, stating that the partnerships “pose a serious threat to civil rights and liberties, especially for black and brown communities already targeted and surveilled by law enforcement.”
U.S. Sen. Edward Markey, D-Mass., started questioning the company in the fall, and in response to a letter from Markey, a Ring representative, according to a letter posted on Markey's website, said the company does not currently offer facial recognition technology in its products and that a sentence in its Privacy Notice refers to the technology as “a contemplated, but unreleased feature.”
