An Albemarle County couple is facing drug and gun charges resulting from an ongoing criminal investigation by the Albemarle County Police Department Patrol Division and the Jefferson Area Drug Enforcement task force.
According to a news release, Jesus Martinez Morris, 23, has been charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine, one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule I or II substance and one count of possession of a firearm by non-violent felon.
Krystal Michelle Houchens, 34, was charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute greater than 100 grams of Schedule II methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm while in possession of a Schedule II drug.
On Wednesday, members of the the Albemarle County Police Department and JADE executed a search warrant in the 6000 block of Plank Road. The operation resulted in the arrests of Morris and Houchens, and the seizure of approximately 4,524 grams (10.1 pounds) of methamphetamine valued at $200,000 (with a street value of $440,000), two shotguns, a rifle and a handgun, the release said.
Both subjects were transported to the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.
