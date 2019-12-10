Marshall S. Chase

An Albemarle County grand jury has indicted an Augusta County man on charges related to raping a child under 13 years of age.

Marshall Stacy Chase was indicted last week on three counts of rape of a victim under 13 years of age and three counts of object sexual penetration, according to a news release Tuesday from the Albemarle County Police Department.

Chase was an Albemarle County elementary school teacher from 1989 to 2002, according to his LinkedIn profile, and is referenced in county school meeting minutes from that time period. He currently works in retail and as a voiceover actor, according to LinkedIn.

If convicted, Chase faces a maximum sentence of life in prison for each charge.

He is currently being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

