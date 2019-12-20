An Albemarle man is charged with breaking and entering and sexual assault of a minor in relation to two burglaries in the county earlier this month.

County police said they have arrested Edward Montoya Avila, 19, in the break-ins of two homes in the area of Ricky Road and Middlesex Drive over the weekend of Dec. 8 and Dec. 9.

Items were taken from one house during the break-ins and a minor was sexually assaulted at the other, police said.

Avila is charged with two counts of felony burglary of an occupied dwelling, one felony count of aggravated sexual battery of a minor and misdemeanor petit larceny. He currently is being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail.

Anyone with information about incidents is asked to call Albemarle police Detective Michael Schneider at (434) 296-5807.

Join our Mailing List

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments