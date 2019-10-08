An Albemarle County man charged in his brother’s death has received a new trial date after waiving his right to a speedy trial due to health problems.
James Tuley Moneymaker III, 57, waived his right to a speedy trial in July, citing health problems that included passing out. He had been set for a two-day trial beginning Aug. 21. He is now set for a three-day jury trial beginning April 13.
Moneymaker was arrested in October 2017 after his brother, Clinton Moneymaker, 54, was shot dead.
According to authorities, Moneymaker had driven away from the shooting on Glendower Road before police got there, but crashed his car within a mile of the scene. He was taken to the University of Virginia Medical Center for serious injuries suffered in the crash.
Moneymaker is charged with second-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and use of a firearm in the commission of a violent felony.
