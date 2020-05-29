Three men and one woman have been arrested by the Albemarle County Police Department on larceny, drug or other charges.
They were arrested this week after county police searched a residence in the 2600 block of Hydraulic Road on Thursday, according to a Friday news release.
Per the release, detectives recovered stolen property linked to multiple larcenies in the area. Three of the arrests were of people wanted from other jurisdictions.
A fourth person, linked to a credit card theft and fraud investigation in Albemarle, was later arrested.
Brian Edward Dishman, 36, is charged with one felony count for check forgery in Louisa County and one count of larceny in Charlottesville.
Brian Michael Mills, 41, of Orange County, is charged in Culpeper County with one felony count of possessed substance, one felony count of possession with the intent to distribute and one felony count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Kevin Jerome Hooper Jr., 27, of Orange County, is charged in Madison County with grand larceny of firearms, two felony counts of possessing counterfeit money, one felony count of stolen property and one felony count of larceny of bank notes.
Savanna Michelle Lloyd, 24, of Scottsville, is charged with two misdemeanor failure to appear charges in Louisa County, one misdemeanor count of fraudulent use of credit card in Albemarle County and one felony count of credit card larceny in Albemarle.
Albemarle police currently are looking for 24-year-old Jacob Leigh Smith, who is wanted in connection to the theft and fraud investigation, according to the release.
Anyone with information regarding these individuals or thefts is encouraged to call Albemarle police Detective Megan Adams at (434) 296-5807 or Crime Stoppers at (434) 977-4000.
