Police say they are still looking for a man who robbed a Forest Lakes-area gas station early Wednesday.
According to Albemarle County police, a man walked into the BP gas station at U.S. 29 and Airport Road at about 4 a.m., brandished a weapon and demanded money from a cashier.
The suspect was described as a heavyset black man between 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 6 feet, 5 inches tall. He was wearing a dark shirt and dark pants and a green and white baseball hat with the letter "A" on the front.
Anyone with information about the robbery or the suspect should call police at (434) 872-4547.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.